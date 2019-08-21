June 24, 1931 July 1, 2019 Jeanette C. Gorman, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, July, 1, 2019 from natural causes. She was born in Hopewell, Va. on June 24, 1931 to Frank and Dorothy Colona, and was married for 56 years to Joseph Gorman Jr. Jeanette lived and worked in Blacksburg, Va. for over 50 years. During her time there she worked as a Dietician for the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Jeannie loved to travel and play golf. She also loved to play bridge and other card games. Her quick wit and sense of humor always kept her friends and family laughing. Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning August, 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Rd, Roanoke, Va. 24019

