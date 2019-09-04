GORDON William Terrell September 2, 2019 William Terrell Gordon, 78, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Terrell was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna Gordon; daughter, Deedra Gordon; brothers, Kyle Gordon and Joe Daniel Gordon; and sister, Peggy Jones. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Hall Gordon; daughters, Wendy Turner and husband Jason, Paige Helm and husband David; grandchildren, Chante Jones, Braxton Helm, Hadley Turner, Hudson Turner, Tenley Helm, Kendra Helm; brothers Richard Gordon, Russell Gordon, Preston Gordon; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, Riner, Va. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church, with interment to follow in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Horne Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

