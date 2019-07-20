GORDON Roger L. July 17, 2019 Roger L. (Flash) Gordon, 71, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Roger proudly served his country with the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Surviving are his wife, Jean Gordon; and step son, Robert (Sandy) Peggins. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Monday in Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

