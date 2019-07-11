GORDON James Edward July 7, 2019 James Edward (Ed) Gordon, 95, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at West Salem Baptist Church, 500 Turner Rd., Salem. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at West Salem Baptist Church. Online condolence may be sent to www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

