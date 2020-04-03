August 1, 1926 April 1, 2020 Frances Juanita P. Gordon, age 93, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Juanita was born on August 1, 1926, to the late Harry and Addie Perdue. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl Gordon; and a daughter, Delores Leed. Her surviving family includes her sister, Evelyn Pedigo (Thomas); grandson, Tommy Bondurant (Julie); son-in-law, Steve Leed; stepsons, Donald Gordon (Nina), Ronald Gordon (Paulette), and Bill Gordon (Tracy); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Special appreciation is extended to the Walter Reed Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care. A private family graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.