GOODWIN Robert Matthew November 11, 2019 Robert Matthew (Bob) Goodwin, 74, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 with his wife by his side. A memorial service to honor his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Salem Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Janet Chisom officiating. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

