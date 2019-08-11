GOODWIN, Barbara Earle Obenshain March 31, 1923 - July 15, 2019 Barbara Earle Obenshain Goodwin (aka Granny), 96, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1923, to Ernest O. Obenshain and Bessie Thomas Obenshain who welcomed her to heaven along with her four sisters and two brothers, Annie Mathews, Jean Wade, Beverly Hill, Mary Katherine "Kitty" Obenshain, Ernest O Obenshain, Jr. "Obie", and Eidsel "Doc" Obenshain; her beloved husband, Jack L. Goodwin, Sr.; her three sons, Jack Lynn Goodwin, Jr., Steven Douglas Goodwin, and Russell W. Goodwin; and her granddaughter, Tabatha Goodwin Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Goodwin Newman; daughters-in-law, Michael Reynolds Goodwin (Jack Jr.) and Barbara Getgood Goodwin (Steve); grandchildren, Todd Goodwin, Leah Horne, Aaron Horne, Alisa Goodwin, Russell Goodwin, Jr., Jacklynn Sizemore; many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Barbara spent her early working career as a nurse and her last career as a property manager for Fralin & Waldron. She was a devout Christian who shared her knowledge of the Bible willingly. Her family quipped many times that they would all be in trouble without Granny to pray for them; she resolved that dilemma by outliving so many of them. She was a strong-willed woman who could stand up to anyone and never back down. She was loved by many, and lovingly cared for her in her last few years by the staff at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab to whom the family is forever grateful. She had been waiting patiently for YEARS to meet Jesus after her beloved husband passed and finally has her dream fulfilled. Although her earthly body had grown frail and her ability to speak difficult, there is no doubt that the early morning hour on July 15 came alive with the sound of trumpets welcoming her joyfully to heaven with her shouts of Hallelujah and jumping for joy! She has definitely earned her wings. The family is very grateful for the assistance Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in the final arrangements. The family is being served by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rocky Mount.
