GOINS Carl December 7, 2019 Carl (Ray) Goins,72, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation, where he served 38 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his special group of friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Thelma Goins; mother-in-law, Catherine Parks and husband Ralph; and sister, Betty Nichols. Ray is survived by his wife, Melanie B. Goins; sister-in-law, Rebecca Seay and husband Donald; sisters, Mildred Trent of Florida and Janie Mays and husband Larry of Ridgeway; and special nephew and neice, Ken and Susan Horsley. A private Graveside Service will be held by the family. The family gives special thanks to caregiver Melissa Billingsley and to the staff at Amedisys. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

