December 31, 2019 Andy Goff, 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Goff and Bessie Goff Hurt; stepfather, James Hurt; and brother, William Goff. Andy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra Goff; brothers, Roger (Brenda), Walter (Donna) and Mike Hurt (Debbie); sisters, Nancy Dooley, Brenda Overstreet and Rebecca Ayers (Jack); numerous nieces, nephews, very special friends, and neighbors. Andy loved life and requested in lieu of a memorial service you would remember his heartfelt laughter and live each day as if it's your last. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
GOFF, Andy
To plant a tree in memory of Andy GOFF as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.