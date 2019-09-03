GODFREY DeLawrence Asberry August 29, 2019 Pastor DeLawrence Asberry Godfrey, 72, of Spring Street, Eagle Rock, Virginia, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Surviving is his wife, Myra Davis Godfrey. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Covington. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor. His family will receive friends from on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. To send a condolence to the family online please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

