GOAD William Patrick November 8, 2019 William Patrick Goad, 83, of Moneta, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sarah Goad. He was employed by the City of Roanoke for forty plus years. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Goad; son, William Goad Jr.; sister, Lennye DiFronzo; brother, Richard Goad and (Connie), and numerous grandchildren. There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, 3 p.m., November 12, 2019 at Lotz Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

