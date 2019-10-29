June 10, 1937 October 28, 2019 Shelby Jean Goad, 82, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Buck A. Goad; children, Carol Lynn Goad, Darryl Glenn Goad, William (Billy) Samuel Goad, and Joseph Wayne Goad; sisters, Edith Craig and Betty Francisco; granddaughters, Shelby Ann Goad and Morgan Beth Garza; and great-grandchildren, Tavon and Tayausha Childress. The family extends special thanks to the entire staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and especially Lynn, Crystal, and Melissa for their loving care of Shelby. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

