GOAD Leonard C. September 23, 2019 Leonard C. (Chad) Goad, 47, of Daleville, Va., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. A memorial service honoring Chad's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Daleville Baptist Church, 375 Orchard Drive Daleville with Pastor Wes Belcher officiating. Chad's family will receive friends at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 . Memorial contributions may be made in Chad's memory to the Tessa and Travis Goad Donation Fund, C/O Bank of Fincastle, 1245 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Va. 24083 or to any Bank of Fincastle branch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

