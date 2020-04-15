August 24, 1922 April 12, 2020 Ethel Bowman Grant Goad, 97, of Bedford, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Wythe County, Va., on August 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Ellis B. Bowman and Dossie Iroler Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas "Tom" Grant; her second husband, Archie Lester Goad; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Passaretti; sister, Freida Bowman; and brothers, Burlie and Murphy Bowman. She retired from Murray Boiling Chevrolet as Office Manager and bookkeeper. Her hobbies and business activities were many and included selling Avon and ceramics. She instructed and held ceramic classes where she made many dear friends over the years. She loved shopping with family and playing cards. She was a member of the Bedford Main Street Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and studying the bible. Ethel is survived by her sons, Randall Thomas Grant and wife, Shirley, and Bryant Edwin Grant and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Katie Passaretti and husband, Ryan Sullivan, Chrissy Passaretti, Pat Passaretti, Alex Grant and wife, Laura, Austin Grant, Alisa Strickland and husband, Tyler, and Stacey Grant; great-grandchildren, Jack, Declan, Kelton, Judah; sisters-in-law, Wilma Bowman and Jean Bowman; brother-in-law, Freeman Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery, Cana, Va., with Ethel's nephew Bronson Bowman conducting the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
