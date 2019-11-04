GOAD Eleanor Virginia Dwier November 2, 2019 Eleanor Virginia Dwier Goad, who suffered a lifetime of hearing loss was able to hear the Lord's call to "Come Home" Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, William "Ernest" Goad; her half-sister, Bessie Wallace; her sons, Leonard Goad and Ernest Lee "Ernie" Goad; her daughter, Virginia "Gale" Gillis; and three grandchildren, Raymond Gillis, who died at four months; Richard Goad Jr. and most recently, Leonard "Chad" Goad. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Faye Harris (Marvin "Shorty"), Nancy Campbell (Donald "Donnie"); and son, Charles Goad (Elizabeth "Beth"); and son-in-law, Lynn David Gillis; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Carrington Place in Daleville for their care of her for the last eight months. A celebration honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Daleville Baptist Church, 375 Orchard Road Daleville with the Reverend Wesley Belcher officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

