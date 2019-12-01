GLINDEMANN Kent Edward November 20, 2019 Dr. Kent Edward Glindemann, 57, of Blacksburg Va., passed away in the privacy of his home Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Kent was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of Virginia (Tarun) Glindemann of Baltimore and Allen Glindemann of Williamsburg and his wife Kathleen. Kent survived by his wife Kim (Kirk) Glindemann; his son, Mark Shriver and three daughters, Amber, Ashley and Ava Mills and their respective families. Kent was the oldest of three siblings survived by his sister, Karol Yox of Baltimore, Md., and brother, Keith Glindemann of Colombia, Mo., and their respective families. Kent was educated in Towson Maryland. He went on to receive his BA from Salisbury State University and his Masters and Doctorate in Applied Experimental Psychology from Virginia Tech. Dr. Glindemann served as a Research Scientist until 2007 at the Virginia Tech Center for Applied Behavior Systems and continued working in Higher Education until his passing as the Director of Institutional Research, Planning & Effectiveness at Wytheville Community College. Kent loved the water and was an avid hiker. He enjoyed friendly competitions with his many friends playing darts and board games. He was a member of the Amateur Poolplayers Association and competed at the International World Championship. Kent, known as "Dude" by many of his friends, will always be remembered for his positive and encouraging attitude, sage advice and easy going disposition. His brotherhood of Zen Warriors and other networks of friends and family will carry on the legacy of Kent for many years to come. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kent's name to either the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va.
