August 8, 1934 December 8, 2019 John E. Glick Jr., 85, of Estero, Fla., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. He had been a winter resident of Estero for the past 20 years, also calling Roanoke, Va. home. John was born on August 8, 1934, in Washington, D.C. a son of the late John E. and Mary (Miller) Glick Sr. Mr. Glick was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., earning his Bachelor of Business Degree. John's career was spent working for State Farm Insurance Company. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo (Craun) Glick; children, Kristen (Kevin) Thompson of Hendersonville, N.C., and Jeffrey Glick of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Peggy Mason of Bridgewater, Va.; brother, Bob (Ruth) Glick of Chesterfield, Va.; and grandchildren, Alex Glick and Hannah Thompson. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1831 Deyerle Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions on John's name to the charity of your choice. www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

