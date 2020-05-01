April 29, 2020 February 19, 1932 Anne Lee Glenn, 88, of Buena Vista, died peacefully with family present on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Mayflower where she was most recently a resident. Lee, as she liked to be known, was born on February 19, 1932, in Staunton, Va. She was the daughter of the late Richard McDaniel and Lois Lee Cosby McDaniel. Lee worked in the Buena Vista school system for over 30 years and continued to be loved and remembered by many students whose lives she touched. She volunteered at the Buena Vista Foodbank for many years and was active in Christ Episcopal Church. Lee enjoyed painting, sewing, woodworking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel M. Glenn Jr. Surviving are daughter, Sarah; and her husband, Bob, of Georgia; and their daughter and grandchildren; son, Samuel and his wife, Katherine, of Texas; and their children and grandchildren; and daughter, Jeanne of Lexington; and special dog, Mickey. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In her honor, donations can be made to the Buena Vista Foodbank. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
