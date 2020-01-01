December 24, 2019 Leonard Curtis Glasby, 92 of Roanoke passed away December 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Williams Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Church. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

