December 24, 2019 Leonard Curtis Glasby, 92, of Roanoke, received his WINGS in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his earthly home. Leonard's wives, Roslyn E. and Ernell F. Glasby, preceded his eternal homegoing. He also was preceded in death by his daughters, Cecilia E. Covington and Cheryl G. Noel; parents, brother, Carlton; and sisters, Callie G. Smith and Sandra E. Moore. His precious memories will be kept alive by his daughter, Gwen Glasby; son, Lamont Glasby; daughter and son by marriage, Sherlene Bowles and Dr. Melvin Macklin; grandsons, Percy L. Covington III (Tamara), Leonard "Bud" Covington (Leigh Ann), Leon "Kurt" Glasby (Debbie), and Anthony Bowles (Nikki); and granddaughters, Natasha Glasby and Ulisa Bowles. He retired from VAMC in Salem as a CNA. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday January 4, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Wake, Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church.
