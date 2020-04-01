Gladson Raymond E. March 30, 2020 Raymond "Ray" E. Gladson, age 69, of Troutville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Gladson. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Linda Gay Gladson; two daughters, Michelle Ehret and Jaime (Keith) Lomas; and three grandchildren, Christian, Alyssa, and Taylor, all of S.C. Also brother, Johnny Gladson; stepson, Jason Monaghan; and mother-in-law, Helen Keith and family. Ray was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and enjoyed playing golf and cooking for many people. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Troutville Fire Department or to the Noftsinger/Styne Cemetery in Pico. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Gladson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.