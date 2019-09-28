GLADDEN Martha A. July 19, 1929 September 22, 2019 Martha A. Gladden, loving mom, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by all her children. Martha was born in Harlan, K.Y. on July 19, 1929, the daughter of Stuart Geil Aldhizer and Ruth Watson Aldhizer. When she was a teenager, her family moved to Roanoke where her father assumed the role of Hospital Administrator for Lewis-Gale. She was one of three children, predeceased by her sisters Jean Morgan and Jane Wright. Martha's extraordinary love, kindness, and willingness to give of herself to any and everyone was unsurpassed. She had an extremely compassionate way of connecting with others and making sure needs were met. In 1975, Martha joined the Mormon church and held many callings and different positions. She loved helping anyone in need, whether driving them to a doctor's appointment, picking up groceries, bringing a hot meal to someone, or giving a few dollars for gas money. Martha's mission in life was to always help others. She had a great passion for music and was a voracious reader. She was President of the French Club in high school and dreamed of someday traveling to France. Her immeasurable caring, kindness, and love will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was truly a remarkable woman. Martha is survived by her five children, sons, Stuart deBondt (Ruby) of Roanoke and Richard deBondt of the United Kingdom and daughters, Sharon Alters (Frank) of Jacksonville, Fla., Pamela Poss (Chuck) of Roanoke, Carla Marsh (David) of Boston, Mass., and Pam Steenbuck of Salem. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Ashley Dane, Christian Webb, Holly Gobron (Dan), Abby Marsh, Karsten Alters, Elizabeth Zank (John), John Franklin Alters (Carrie), Nicholas de Bondt, John Stiles, Briana Laprade, and nine great-grandchildren, Tallulah Dane, Zoe Dane, Jack Gobron, Ellie Gobron, Joshua Mason, Roland Zank, Theodore Zank, Braylen Laprade, and Tristan Laprade. Funeral and visiting services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints at 6311 Wayburn Drive in Salem, VA. Visitation is at the church from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment service will be held at Sherwood Cemetery in Salem.
