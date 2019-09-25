September 22, 2019 Martha A. Gladden, 90, of Salem, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wayburn Drive in Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

