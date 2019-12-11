December 9, 2019 Alice Lorraine Givens, 85, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

