June 27, 2020 Mr. Ben T. Givaudan, 83, of Burlington, N.C., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Brookdale Memory Care in Burlington. A native of New York, N.Y., he was the husband of Trina Ferrell Givaudan. He was retired from WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Va. Surviving, other than his wife of the home, are two sons, Scott Givaudan and Lee Givaudan; three stepsons, Chris Hinckle, Mike Hinckle and Matt Hinckle; twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and two brothers, David Bucciarelli and Fr. Michael Bucciarelli. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, N.C. The family will receive friends at the residence of Mike and Susan Hinckle following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Authora Care Collective Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

