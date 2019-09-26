GILPIN III David D. September 19, 2019 David D. Gilpin III, 71, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 19, 2019. A celebration of David's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road with the Rev. Charles Whitfield officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

