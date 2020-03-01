February 29, 2020 James S. Gilmer, 74, of Claytor Lake, Va., passed away at his home on February 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Gilmer; brothers, Marvin, Billy, Wayne, and Charlie Mack Gilmer and George Franklin; and sisters, Doris Gilmer, Mary Rickman, Patricia Graham, Margaret Linkous, and Linda Gilmer. James is survived by the love of his life for the last 18 years, Sandra Sanchez; son, Fred A. Gilmer and wife, Margie G.; grandkids, Blair, Ben and Allie Gilmer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beulah G. and James R. Reed, Norma and Dale Bragg, Shelba and Kenneth Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim will be missed by many. He loved the lake and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed holidays and family dinners. Jim had many close friends, Gilbert Maxwell, Hugh Durham, Pete and Ed McPeak, Johnny Hawley, ect. Jim also loved the crew at Radford Travel Center. Jim loved Sandra, Freddie, Margie, and his grandchildren with all his heart. Jim worked at Burlington Mills for 45 years. After he retired, he invested and enjoyed buying and selling of homes, property, cars, ect. JIM WILL BE TRULY MISSED! The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of James Gilmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.