GILMER, Cary Hancock December 21, 2019 Cary Hancock Gilmer, 83, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was the only child of the late Ollie and Ada Hatcher Hancock. Cary was a lifetime resident of Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson High School. She then went to Westhampton College, now the University of Richmond, where she graduated in 1959. Cary was actively involved in her church until her final years when she was limited by health problems. She especially enjoyed volunteering at Community Hospital. Cary was known for making baby blankets which she was pleased to give as gifts. She was a people person who thoroughly enjoyed her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Hancock Gilmer, Cary is survived by her faithful husband of 60 years, Donald L. Gilmer, who lovingly cared for her in their later years. She is also survived by her two daughters, Carylee G. Meyers and husband, Doug, and Melanie G. Wilfong and husband, Bobby; five grandchildren, Justin Harper, Eliza H. Wittman, Morgan M. Trainer, Isaac Meyers, and Jess Meyers; as well as seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Cave Spring Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to begin at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow in the family plot in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
