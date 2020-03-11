November 11, 1931 March 8, 2020 Services for Wanda Rose Sublett Gills, 88, of Salem, are being held at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, in Salem. Her funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with visitation being held one hour prior. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

