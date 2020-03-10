November 11, 1931 March 8, 2020 Wanda Rose Sublett Gills, 88, of Salem, stepped into the gates of heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Originally from Montcalm, W.Va., she was a graduate of Montcalm High School. She spent many years living in Hampton, Va., before making Roanoke/Salem, her homeplace. She was a dedicated employee of General Electric in Salem, where she retired after 31 years of service. She was a dedicated and faithful member of the Christian Life International Church in Salem. When it came to her faith, she truly walked with God every single day and moment of her life. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas Samuel and Darrell Eugene Gills. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Donna Gills Collins; grandchildren, Missy White (Kirk), Shane Gills (Jessie), Amber Blake, Heather Holt, Ashley Gills, and Dustin Collins; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Myrtle Arthur, and Eldora Fleeger. She also leaves behind a host of special nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel, in Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Deborah Hutton will be officiating. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.

