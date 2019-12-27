June 3, 1923 December 22, 2019 Mary Lydia (Lit) Gills, 96, of Roanoke, Va., was born on June 3, 1923, and passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, shortly after suffering a stroke. She was the only daughter of Walter L. and Essie W. Lyle of Bedford, Va. Lit was married to her husband of 75 years, Oscar Watts Gills, who survives her. She is also survived by their only son, Karl Gills and his wife, Mary. Lit graduated from Bedford High School and Hollins College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. As Karl approached high school graduation, she returned to education and received a Certificate in Library Science and worked in the school library of Raleigh Court Elementary School. Lit was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. Lit also enjoyed snow skiing, travel, her friends in the "Pig Out Club" and activities of the Shi Kang sorority. The family would like to recognize caregivers, Crystal Simon, Vinceta Wise and Latifah Williams, who served as personal caregivers. Thanks also to the staff at Brandon Oaks Assisted Living Center and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community in the Community Chapel. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift should choose the charity they wish to support and make the contribution directly. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
