Mary Lydia Gills, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel (540) 982-2100.
Gills, Mary Lydia
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary Lydia Gills, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel (540) 982-2100.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.