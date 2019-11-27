GILLISPIE William J. September 9, 1942 November 24, 2019 William J. Gillispie, 77, of Pembroke, Va., passed away Sunday evening, November 24, 2019 at his home. Born September 9, 1942 in Giles County, Va., he was a son of the late Albert and Lucille Collins Gillispie. He was a graduate of Pembroke High School Class of 1960, was retired from the Celanese Plant at Narrows in 1999 with 33 years service. William was a faithful member of Bethel Chapel in Clendennin. He loved all sports whether he was participating or watching. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Louise Hale and Dorothy Long. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years Ferne Bowles Gillispie; his daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Lee Griggs of Pembroke; the apple of his eye, his grandson Wesley Griggs; his siblings, Albert (Judy), Ronnie (Carol), Martha (Buck), Gary ( Debbie); his brothers-in-law, J D Bowles (Frances) and Marvin who is deceased; his sisters-in-law, Joyce Shrader, Carol Hager ( Edison), Juanita Wheeler (Curtis) and many beloved neices and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

