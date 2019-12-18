September 13, 1954 December 14, 2019 Gary A. Gillispie, 65, of Blue Ridge, Va., departed this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1954 in Giles County, Va. Gary was an avid sport enthusiast who never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gary loved taking trips whether it was a cruise or to the mountains of Tennessee to fish or gamble. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Lucille Gillispie; sisters, Louise and Dot; brother, William; mother-in-law, Nellie; and beloved son, David. Gary is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debbie; son, Jamie (Amy); daughter, Shana (Chris); special son, Devin; grandchildren, Harlow, Lillian, Layna and Isaiah; brothers, Albert (Judy) and Ronnie (Carol); sister, Martha (Buck); sister-in-law, Fern; brother-in-law, Wayne (Debby); numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Cameron Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

