September 13, 1954 December 14, 2019 Gary A. Gillispie, 65, of Blue Ridge, Va., departed this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1954 in Giles County, Va. Gary was an avid sport enthusiast who never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gary loved taking trips whether it was a cruise or to the mountains of Tennessee to fish or gamble. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Lucille Gillispie; sisters, Louise and Dot; brother, William; mother-in-law, Nellie; and beloved son, David. Gary is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debbie; son, Jamie (Amy); daughter, Shana (Chris); special son, Devin; grandchildren, Harlow, Lillian, Layna and Isaiah; brothers, Albert (Judy) and Ronnie (Carol); sister, Martha (Buck); sister-in-law, Fern; brother-in-law, Wayne (Debby); numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Cameron Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.