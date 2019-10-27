October 25, 2019 Herbert Douglas (Butch) Gilliam, 76, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Otis M. Gilliam II and Mary Schwarzell Gilliam; brother, Otis M. "George" Gilliam III; uncle, Herbert E. Gilliam; and his dachshund, Jake. Surviving are a nephew, Andrew Gardner Gilliam; niece, Mary Margaret Gilliam; as well as many friends. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Harvey officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221. Online condolences at www.oakeys.com.

