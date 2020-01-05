January 2, 2020 Earl William Gilliam, 75, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Beulah Mason Gilliam; infant daughter, Susan Gilliam; siblings, Richard "Bud" Gilliam, Mamie Davis, Katherine Mars, and Joyce McCracken. He retired from Carmeuse James River after over 45 years of service. His biggest hobbies included farming, gardening, fishing, and hunting. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Mark Early; grandsons, Mason and Zach Early; special niece, Becky Walker and her husband, Kenny; and great-nephews, Levi and Matthew; special nephew, Daryl Gilliam; great-nephew, Evan; and great-niece, Olivia; numerous other nieces and nephews; half-brothers, Everett Crouch and Clarence Crouch Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lois Slagle, Bernice Wheeler, Alice Dorey, and Thelma Ogden; and many great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Carilion Hospice, Haley Rothbort and Emily Chote for their loving kindness and care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Buchanan Fire Department, PO Box 275, Buchanan, VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
