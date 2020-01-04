January 2, 2020 Earl W. Gilliam, 75, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, with funeral services Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Gilliam, Earl W.
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Gilliam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.