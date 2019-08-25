GILLESPIE Martha Gertrude April 16, 1931 August 23, 2019 Martha Gertrude (Trudie) Croft Gillespie, 88, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019. Trudy was born in Arlington, VA on April 16, 1931 to the late Laverne Stables Croft and Martha Harris Croft. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harvey G. Gillespie Jr. and two infant brothers. She graduated from Radford College with a degree in Voice and went on to obtain a Master's Degree in Christian Education from Duke Divinity School in 1951. At Radford, she was a popular contralto soloist, trained in the studio of Dr. Nicolo LoMascolo where she recorded an LP of sacred solos. After Duke, she found a position as a Director of Christian Education at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church in Roanoke, where she met her husband Harvey George Gillespie, Jr. They were married in Radford at Grove Ave. United Methodist Church and moved to Lebanon, Virginia where she and Harvey began to raise a family. She was an active member of the Methodist church in Lebanon where she and Harvey sang in the choir. Later, Trudy and Harvey moved to Radford, Va. and then to Pearisburg, Va. where they eventually retired. Trudy was very active at First United Methodist Church, Pearisburg as a member of the Winsome Sunday School class, serving on the Administrative Board, helping with Vacation Bible School and Sunday School and always singing in the choir for as long as she could. Trudy is survived by three sons, Harvey George Gillespie, III ( Diane Stumbaugh Gillespie) of Virginia Beach, Stewart Croft Gillespie and Warren Hurt Gillespie of Pearisburg. Also surviving to remember her lovingly are Trudy's grandson Kavanaugh MacPherson and his wife Ashley Gillespie and great-grandson Luke Kenneth Gillespie of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughter, Katherine Hailey Gillespie and her husband Anthony Faraco-Hadlock of Redmond, Wash.; granddaughter, Leah Elizabeth Gillespie of Charlottesville and grandson Walker Howard Gillespie of Pearisburg. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg, Va. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Brian Burch officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. The graveside service will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va. at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pearisburg First United Methodist Church Choir Fund. The family would like to thank the loving caregivers, first at home in Pearisburg and then at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Radford and the medical and hospice care team at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for all of their tireless attention and nurture. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
