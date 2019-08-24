GILLESPIE Martha Gertrude Croft August 23, 2019 Martha Gertrude (Trudie) Croft Gillespie, 88, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.