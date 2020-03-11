March 30, 1959 March 7, 2020 Mary Jane Kegley Gill, 60, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mount Calvary Apostolic Church, Rocky Mt., Va. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Friends may call on Thursday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

