February 6, 1927 December 20, 2019 Dawn Fuqua McElrath Gill, of Roanoke, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, peacefully at her home. Born in Lowry on February 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Jesse McElrath and the late Eugenia Hortense Fuqua McElrath Cox. Her husband, Frank Preston Gill of forty-six years, predeceased her. Survivors include her twin sister, Ann McElrath Quinn of Charlottesville, Va.; her son, Edward Lee Gill and wife, Linda Fabian Gill, of Vinton, Va.; Pamela Ann Gill Flaherty and husband, Thomas Francis Flaherty, of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; grandsons, Robert Preston Gill, James Edward Gill, and Thomas Francis Flaherty V.; and granddaughter, Katharine Elaine Flaherty Yang. Dawn's studies included a Biology degree from Mary Washington University, her training as a physical therapist during her service with the US Army, and a Masters in Botanical Ecology from Radford University. She pursued a military assignment as a physical therapist with the US Army. Later in life, she shared her joy of nature while teaching Biology for 26 years at Virginia Western Community College. She will be remembered for her lifelong respect for all things natural, from birding to camping to energy conservation and especially wildflowers. In her day, she was involved in many organizations: multiple bird clubs, Virginia Native Plant Society, the Blue Ridge Wildflower Society, Jungian Society, the Virginia Western Arboretum, the Guinness Guild, the Horticultural Club, the Bedford Historical Society and the National Association of Biology Teachers. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western, Christ Episcopal Church or the Rescue Mission.
Gill, Dawn Fuqua McElrath
