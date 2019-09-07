GILES Jack R. August 29, 2019 Jack R. Giles, 97, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Walrond Giles. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Betsy Giles, of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Imogen Giles of Christiansburg, Va.; and brother, Bill Giles and wife Betty, of Troutville, Va. Jack worked his way through Roanoke College as a caddie at the Roanoke Country Club. During World War II he served in the Navy as ship navigator on LSMR 517. Jack was a manufacturing representative for South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. He worked, played golf, and taught a popular Sunday school class at Enon Baptist Church into his nineties. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com

