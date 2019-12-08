GILES, Gerri December 7, 2019 Gerri Giles, 75, of Roanoke, passed at her home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and her four rescue kitties. Gerri is predeceased by her beloved parents, Edgar and Mattie Ripley. Gerri is a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School and was Valedictorian of her graduating class at The Word of Truth Bible Institute. She is survived by her devoted husband, Dan Giles; cherished child, Velvet Arrington; treasured son-in-law, Stephen Arrington; stepson, Jim Giles and his wife Jill; granddaughter, Savannah Giles; stepdaughter, Jackie Chavis; her cousins, Pearl St. Clair and Shirley Tirico; and special friends, Karen Walters and Jerry and Brenda Adams. Our family would like to thank many other important friends who have been a comfort during her illness. Gerri was a humble and gracious person, a supportive and faithful Mom who made many sacrifices and worked within the family business. She took pride in her homemaking and was strong in her faith in the Lord and even organized a women's Bible study group that she hosted in her home. Few know it, but Gerri and Dan have been a sponsor of children overseas, and in the 1970's, Gerri saved a neighboring child's life with calm and quick action. She was also an animal advocate. Gerri is very loved and will be so missed by all the lives she touched. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by longtime friend, the Rev. Ken Butterworth. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
