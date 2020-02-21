February 19, 2020 Gay Nelle Giles, 85, of Blue Ridge, went home to be with her husband, Henry W. Giles, in heaven. Surviving family includes a son, Steve Fralin and wife, Barbara; daughter, Candy Webb and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Steve (Tanya) Fralin, Jeff (Glenda) Fralin, Emma (Andrew) Watling, and Gabriella Webb; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Cameron, Dylan, and Makayla Fralin. There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at her son's home. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton.

To plant a tree in memory of Gay Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.