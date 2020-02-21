February 19, 2020 Gay Nelle Giles, 85, of Blue Ridge, went home to be with her husband, Henry W. Giles, in heaven. Surviving family includes a son, Steve Fralin and wife, Barbara; daughter, Candy Webb and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Steve (Tanya) Fralin, Jeff (Glenda) Fralin, Emma (Andrew) Watling, and Gabriella Webb; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Cameron, Dylan, and Makayla Fralin. There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at her son's home. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.