GILBERT Rhonda Jeane July 23, 2019 Rhonda Jeane Gilbert, 54, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Surviving are her mother, Shirley J. Winningham and her poodle, Natasha. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Callaway Community Cemetery with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 483-5533

