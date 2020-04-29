April 28, 2020 Mary Bowles Gibson, 89, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Savides and Bev Campbell (Briant); grandchildren, Joshua Kelley, Joanna Kelley, Mikel Savides, Lauren Phillips, and Chase Campbell; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wanda Bowles; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lewis Gibson; daughter, Marilyn Kelley; and son, David Gibson. Mary was a caring, loving mother and grandmother. She had a very strong faith in God and loved her church family at Riverdale Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make a contribution in Mary's memory to Riverdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary GIBSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.