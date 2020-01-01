December 29, 2019 Linda Wray Gibson, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was a loving and caring person who was an RN for Roanoke Memorial Hospital retiring after 25 years of service. She was dedicated to her family and her work. She was predeceased by her parents, Elvin and Virginia Wray; husband, Benjamin V. Gibson Sr.; and a brother, Donald Wray. Surviving family includes her son, Tony Satterwhite and fiancée, Amy Booth; daughter, Tracy Casares and husband, Erasmo; son, Benjamin V. Gibson II and wife, Nikkie; sister, Judy Hartman and husband, Rob; brother, Larry Wray and wife, Erdine; grandchildren, Ben, Nick, Jada, and Owen; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Benjamin, and many other family members. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor T. R. King officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
