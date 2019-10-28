October 26, 2019 Robert Leroy Gibson Jr., 82, of Botetourt County, Va., went home to be with the Lord and his forever sweetheart, Wanda, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wanda M. Gibson; his mother and father, Robert L. Gibson Sr. and Gladys P. Gibson; mother and father-in law, Flossie M. Pearcy and Cloyd A. Pearcy; brother, David C. Gibson; grandson, Jason R. Sledd. Surviving are his daughters, Tina G. Gibson and Lisa G. Whitley (Bryan); grandchildren, Chelsea Winters (Andrew), Erika Wright (Kenny), Zach Whitley (Savanna) and Savannah Holshouser; great-grandchildren, Leah M. Sledd, Noah D. Wright and Ryan J. Winters; sister-in-law, Cinda Crawford; brother-in-law, Gordon Crawford; and nephew, Vincent Thompson (Kim). Bobby was a graduate of William Byrd High School. After school he went in the United States Army. After the Army, he drove for Trailways Bus Line and then finished working as a United Parcel Service (UPS) where he retired. He enjoyed his family and friends and the times he always spent with them. Bobby's love had no boundaries for the people in his life. He enjoyed life and he will be missed. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Randy McMillen officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

