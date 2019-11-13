April 22, 1934 November 11, 2019 Georgie Elizabeth Gibson, 85, of Roanoke, Va., died on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1934, daughter of the late Walter and Effie Guthrie Barton. Georgie was a retired seamstress with Bowles-Nelson-Powers. She was a member of Preston Oaks Baptist Church. Georgie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ray Gibson; sister, Edna Blankenship; and brothers, Wallace Barton and Ward Barton. She is survived by her sons, William "Bill" Gibson, and Freddy Gibson and wife, Margaret; daughter, Karen Young and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Henry Gibson and Laura King, David Gibson, Walter Gibson and Angel Radford, Angel Gibson and Shawn Donahue, and Heather Bobbitt; great-grandson, Bryson Bobbitt; brother, Raymond Barton and wife, Betty; half brother, Jimmy Barton and wife, Ginny; nephews, Mike Blankenship and wife, Eleanor, and Sonny Moses; and niece, Kathy Moses Shelor. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Randy Martin and the Rev. Steve Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

