September 18, 2019 Cecil Wayne Gibson, 71, of Rocky Mount, Va., went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Jane Gibson; brothers, Ronnie Gibson and Jimmy Gibson; and nephew, George Wood. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Rhonda Duncan Gibson; children, Ronnie Gibson, Michelle Clark, Yvette Gibson Ondell and Daniel LaPrad; grandchildren, Draven, Cole, Erin, William, Ciara, Kimberly, Dylan and Chloe; sister, Vanessa Gibson Wood and Kenny; nephews, Eddy Wood, and Jim Gibson and Diana; and numerous extended family. Cecil was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

